Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $1,803 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 154.35 euro per MWh.

Earlier, Gazprom did not book capacities for the transit of natural gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, the physical flow of gas through the pipeline to Germany stopped this morning.