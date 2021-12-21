Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters first time ever

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, according to London’s ICE.

The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $2,004 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 172.52 euro per MWh.

On Monday, Gazprom repeatedly did not book capacities for the transit of natural gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, the physical flow of gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany was halted.