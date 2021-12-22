There will be no talks on European security without Europe - Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

There will be no talks on European security without Europe, Dr. Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a special telephonic briefing on Dec.21, Trend reports.

“Any dialogue with Russia must address NATO’s and others’ concerns about Russia’s continued threatening behavior and be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security. We are deeply concerned with the large Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border. We share that concern with our partners and allies about Russia’s military buildup and Russia’s increasingly harsh rhetoric, pushing a false narrative that Ukraine seeks to provoke a conflict with Russia. Our allies and partners share these concerns with us,” she said.

Donfried pointed out that the US welcomes the statements issued by the G7 on December 12, the conclusions from the European Council on December 16, and the North Atlantic Council that same day, noting their grave concerns about Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine and noting that, “Any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a high price,” and that’s a quote.

“At the same time, we’ve been clear that a diplomatic path working in conjunction with our allies and partners remains our preferred way forward. In that regard, I visited Kyiv, Moscow, and Brussels last week. The trip was productive and an important opportunity to reaffirm our commitments to Ukraine, encourage Russia to de-escalate and pursue the diplomatic path, and finally, to closely coordinate with our NATO allies and EU partners,” said the Assistant Secretary of State.

She went on to add that the US President and his national security team’s numerous consultations with allies and partners in recent days and over the past several weeks show the importance the country places on transatlantic relationships and our firm commitment to remaining lockstep with Europe.

“European solidarity is equally critical at this time as we stand together to show a united front across the Atlantic to any Russian aggression. We agree that diplomacy, especially through the Normandy format, is the only responsible way forward to resolve the conflict in Donbas by implementing the Minsk agreements.

While we pursue diplomacy, we must also pursue deterrence, and we’re working on a coordinated and comprehensive approach, including sanctions options, with our allies and EU partners. We’ve seen Russia’s proposals and comments on their security demands. The United States is prepared to engage diplomatically through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE. We have made clear that any dialogue must be based on reciprocity, address our concerns about Russia’s actions, and take place in full coordination with our European allies and partners,” Donfried explained.

She pointed out that the US will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own foreign and security policy course free from outside interference.

“We believe talks will be more productive if they happen in an environment of de-escalation instead of escalation. As President Biden said last week to many of the world’s leaders when he opened the Summit for Democracy, preserving and strengthening the world’s democracies is, quote, “the defining challenge of our time.” We must all push back against the rise of authoritarianism and those who seek to undermine the international rules-based order that we have all worked so hard to build and to protect,” Donfried added.

