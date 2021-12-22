Britain's markets watchdog fines hedge fund BlueCrest $55 mln

Britain's markets watchdog has fined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management UK 41 million pounds ($54.50 million) for conflict of interest failings, it said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Between October 2011 and December 2015, BlueCrest failed to manage fairly a conflict of interest created by switching portfolio managers working on a fund open to investors outside BlueCrest to an internal fund open only to its partners and employees, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

The FCA said this led to a "sub-standard investment management service" being offered to outside investors by BlueCrest, which was co-founded by billionaire Michael Platt in 2000.

Platt did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

The FCA also said it was requiring BlueCrest to redress clients who had suffered losses as a result of its failings.

It said its findings were provisional as BlueCrest had chosen to refer the case to a further tribunal which would decide the appropriate action, if any, for the FCA to take.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year ordered BlueCrest to pay $170 million to investors harmed by the creation of the internal fund.

BlueCrest said at the time it had not managed outside client assets since 2015.