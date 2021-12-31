UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

Europe 31 December 2021 01:56 (UTC+04:00)
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed, Trend reports citing Reuters

Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, with infections being driven by the new Omicron variant.

While the government has said Omicron may be more mild it is also more transmissible and surging infections have caused widespread disruption, with train companies cancelling services due to a lack of staff and Premier League soccer matches being called off.

Separate data also showed that the number of hospital beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients in English hospitals rose to 11,452. It has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week.

The data providers said the daily death figures, which at 332 were up strongly from the 57 reported on Wednesday, included a backlog of deaths from the Dec. 24-29 period that had not been recorded properly during the festive period.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths Europe 01:56
Saudi Arabia tightens COVID-19 measures in Mecca Arab World 01:13
Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised Israel 00:34
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Society 00:01
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 30 December 23:41
Armenia to lift embargo on Turkish goods from January Turkey 30 December 22:35
Kyrgyz Cabmin chairman has phone conversation with Kazakh PM Kyrgyzstan 30 December 21:56
Good progress made in Vienna talks - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Nuclear Program 30 December 21:26
Azerbaijan increases export of aluminum in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 20:50
Azerbaijan increases export of silk in 11M2021 Economy 30 December 20:49
Azerbaijan discloses details of incident with wounded Bakcell employee (VIDEO) Society 30 December 20:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs talk situation in the region Politics 30 December 20:06
Azerbaijan increases export of sugar and confectionery Economy 30 December 20:05
Military officials review supply of Azerbaijani army in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 30 December 19:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil exported to France Oil&Gas 30 December 19:25
Uzbek Uzcharmsanoat Association to increase volume of industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 30 December 19:03
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia in 10M2021 Georgia 30 December 18:59
Vice Rector of Academic ADA University hosts "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations Simulation Conference at closing ceremony (PHOTO) Society 30 December 18:55
Uzbekistan increases exports of peanuts in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 30 December 18:50
Azerbaijan sees increase in gas exports over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 18:23
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 30 December 18:17
Turkey’s aviation fuel exports to Georgia almost triple Georgia 30 December 18:16
Azerbaijan sees increase in volume of payments of foreigners via bank cards Finance 30 December 18:07
Overview of Georgia’s energy sector in 2021 Georgia 30 December 18:04
Status of Kazakh oil and gas projects for Dec. 2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijan interested in co-op with Belarusian cryptocurrency company Economy 30 December 17:40
Azerbaijan's oil exports down, data for 11M2021 says Oil&Gas 30 December 17:39
Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights to number of Russian cities Uzbekistan 30 December 17:38
Azerbaijan increases gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 30 December 17:34
Azerbaijan's Shaki Sharab LLC to be privatized by subsidiary of Russian Abrau-Durso group Economy 30 December 17:33
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy opens tender for purchase of hygiene products Tenders 30 December 17:23
Regular container block train arrives from China to Azerbaijan Transport 30 December 17:18
Azerbaijan's oil production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields down in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 17:17
Merger of two companies to help turn Azerbaijan into center of innovation in region – ministry ICT 30 December 17:17
Azerbaijan shares data on export orders Economy 30 December 17:15
Azerenergy opens tender to buy office equipment Tenders 30 December 17:15
UzAuto Motors launches assembly of Chevrolet car models in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 30 December 17:02
Turkmen scientists develop new tomato variety Business 30 December 16:57
Resumption of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway is important for Iran - Consulate General Transport 30 December 16:43
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector for 2021 ICT 30 December 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 December 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 510 more COVID-19 cases, 1,039 recoveries Society 30 December 16:40
Inflation reaches highest level in Europe and in world. What are forecasts for 2022? Economy 30 December 16:35
Review of Turkmenistan's agriculture sector in 2021 Business 30 December 16:33
Israel plans to sell at least 40% of postal company in Tel Aviv IPO Israel 30 December 16:24
New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 Europe 30 December 16:23
Iran increases investment in agricultural mechanization Business 30 December 16:12
Putin-Biden talks cannot cancel Russian-US consultations on security - Kremlin Russia 30 December 15:59
India allows export of Covovax doses to three foreign countries Other News 30 December 15:59
Iran's TPO to lift maritime transportation obstacles Transport 30 December 15:37
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company eyes to increase revenues Oil&Gas 30 December 15:25
Iran sees decrease in load/unload operations in Shahid Bahonar port Transport 30 December 15:21
Iran's Rudshour power plant steam unit to begin operation soon - official Oil&Gas 30 December 15:20
Iran to introduce IoT in domestic auto industry Business 30 December 15:06
Overview of Uzbek oil and gas sector in 2021 Uzbekistan 30 December 15:03
Turkmenistan decreases crude oil supplies to Turkey Economy 30 December 14:58
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan in October Oil&Gas 30 December 14:51
Iran’s TPPH shares data on public sector-owned thermal power plants Oil&Gas 30 December 14:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 30 December 14:41
Azercosmos unveils export revenues over 11M2021 ICT 30 December 14:40
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy discloses power facilities put into operation in 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 30 December 14:39
Azerbaijan sees increase in business entities passing registration online Economy 30 December 14:36
Iran’s TPPH shares data on private sector-owned thermal power plants Oil&Gas 30 December 14:33
Normalization of Yerevan-Ankara ties would help improve general situation in region – Russian MFA Turkey 30 December 14:32
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank Finance 30 December 14:31
Azerbaijan's Central Bank names amount of foreign currency sold through auction Finance 30 December 14:30
Azerbaijani parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 30 December 14:22
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Northern Tegermon field Uzbekistan 30 December 14:09
Central Bank projects real economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2022 Finance 30 December 14:07
Azerbaijani parliament approves several int’l documents Politics 30 December 14:05
Azerbaijani Parliament approves cancellation of visa regime with Qatar Society 30 December 14:05
Goal reached as result of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures – Russian MFA Politics 30 December 13:54
Indian army sets up new quantum computing lab, artificial intelligence centre Other News 30 December 13:49
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey over 10M2021 Business 30 December 13:48
Iran’s Mouteh Gold Complex increases production Business 30 December 13:39
International Bank of Azerbaijan launches mobile ATM in Aghdam Industrial Park Construction 30 December 13:38
Russia detects 21,073 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 30 December 13:36
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of iron ores Business 30 December 13:35
Roscosmos offers Azerbaijan to expand co-op in reviving cities Economy 30 December 13:33
Azerbaijan’s export of hazelnuts growing Economy 30 December 13:31
Azerbaijani's oil prices increase Oil&Gas 30 December 13:30
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port up Transport 30 December 13:30
Bakcell talks its employee in Aghdam getting wounded from Armenia's shooting Society 30 December 13:27
Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz talks explosion in front of Flame Towers in Baku Society 30 December 13:24
Azerbaijan’s Mortgage Fund reveals number of apartments leased with purchasing rights Economy 30 December 13:22
Indian MoD notifies positive indigenisation list of sub-systems, assemblies to achieve self-reliance in Defence Other News 30 December 13:13
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy spares Tenders 30 December 13:04
Iran eyes to support manufacturing, mining sector Business 30 December 13:00
Poland sees potential for deepening co-op with Georgia – ministry Georgia 30 December 12:38
“Meet the New Year with gifts from volunteers” (PHOTO) Society 30 December 12:23
Iranian president urges state agencies to commit to liquidity management policy Finance 30 December 12:21
Activities digest of SOCAR in 2021 Oil&Gas 30 December 12:13
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly renovated Nizami Ganjavi Park (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 December 12:09
These 13 cities in India may get 5G network next year Other News 30 December 11:51
India, Philippines in advanced stage of negotiations on BrahMos missile deal Other News 30 December 11:49
Georgia sees increase in coal production Georgia 30 December 11:46
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 29 Uzbekistan 30 December 11:44
Explosion occurs in front of Flame Towers in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 30 December 11:43
Azerbaijan extends term for paying bonuses to doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients Society 30 December 11:33
New Year celebration organized for children in need of special care, orphans at initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 December 11:15
All news