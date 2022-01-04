German retail sales rebound in November
German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting annual retail sales to a record high despite renewed restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.6% on the month in real terms. That beat a Reuters forecast for a fall of 0.5%.
