Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Lusa News Agency reported Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The prime minister has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, it reported.
According to a statement released by Costa's office, the prime minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation
