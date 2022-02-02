Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln

Europe 2 February 2022 03:16 (UTC+04:00)
Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln

Spain passed the benchmark of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to figures published by the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry reported 77,873 new cases on Tuesday, adding the total number to 10,039,126 cases across the country.

A total of 93,633 people in Spain have lost their lives in the pandemic, according to official figures.

Over 3.6 million of the total cases were recorded in January 2022, due to the "sixth wave" of infection caused mainly by the Omicron variant, with over three times more cases last month than in December 2021.

