Macron says he does not rule out trip to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out a trip to Moscow. The president spoke to journalists in Tourcoing (Hauts-de-France region) ahead of an informal meeting of EU interior ministers, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I don’t rule out anything," the French leader said in reply to questions from journalists. He noted, however, that the trip to Russia would depend "on the course of negotiations in the coming few hours."

"I don’t rule out anything, since I believe that the role of France, specifically during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, is in trying to find a common solution," the president stressed.