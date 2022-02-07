Three climbers found dead near Greek ski resort of Kalavryta
Three mountain climbers were found dead on Sunday evening near the popular ski resort of Kalavryta in Greece, the fire service said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The three Greek men, aged 40, 49 and 56 according to the Athens News Agency, had been missing since Saturday. They had left Kalavryta in the morning to climb the 2,355 metre high Mount Helmos.
At least 22 firefighters assisted by helicopters searched for hours on Sunday. The men's bodies were found after some of their belongings were spotted in the snow from a helicopter.
Authorities are investigating whether they were killed by an avalanche, the Athens News Agency said.
Climbing and skiing accidents are not uncommon in Greece but this is the worst incident recorded this season.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets
OSCE MG failed to fulfill its task in South Caucasus and now it must deal with new issues – Russian analyst
Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO)
Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive)