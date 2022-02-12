Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone call that lasted one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave no further details.
Putin received Macron in the Kremlin earlier this week in the first summit Putin has held with a Western leader since the Kremlin began massing troops near Ukraine last year.
