British embassy in Ukraine temporarily moving to Lvov
The UK embassy in Ukraine is temporarily relocating from Kiev to Lvov, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The British Embassy office in Kyiv is temporarily relocating. Embassy staff are operating from the British Embassy office in Lviv," it said.
