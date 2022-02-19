Ukrainian president proposes to hold UNSC summit with participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the Munich Security Conference has proposed to convey a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council in the coming weeks with the participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey, Trend reports.

The head of state said that Ukraine would start consultations with the guarantor states of the Budapest Memorandum.

"Since 2014, Ukraine has tried three times to convene consultations of the guarantor states of the Budapest Memorandum, but failed in all three.

Today, Ukraine is doing it for the fourth time, and I am doing it for the first time as president. But this is the last time both Ukraine and I are doing it. I am initiating consultations within the framework of the Budapest Memorandum. This issue has been assigned to the Foreign Minister", Zelensky said.