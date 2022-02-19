Ukraine says two soldiers killed, four injured as result of shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

In the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and four wounded as a result of shelling, said the press service of the JFO on Facebook, Trend reports.

"As a result of the shelling, two Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds incompatible with life. Four servicemen received injuries of varying severity and are in medical institutions", the daily report says.