Ukrainian president invites Russian counterpart to hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting, Trend reports with reference to Ukranian media.

Answering the moderator's question during Munich Security Conference about whether he understands what Putin wants, the President of Ukraine said:

"I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I suggest we meet."

Earlier, in an interview with local media, Zelensky spoke about his expectations from a likely meeting with Putin.

In his opinion, the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia "will definitely unblock relations" between the countries.