Ukrainian president invites Russian counterpart to hold meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting, Trend reports with reference to Ukranian media.
Answering the moderator's question during Munich Security Conference about whether he understands what Putin wants, the President of Ukraine said:
"I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I suggest we meet."
Earlier, in an interview with local media, Zelensky spoke about his expectations from a likely meeting with Putin.
In his opinion, the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia "will definitely unblock relations" between the countries.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani army conducts sudden inspection of Naval Forces combat readiness (PHOTO/VIDEO)