Poland convenes extraordinary meeting of OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Poland convenes an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Permanent Representative of Poland to the OSCE Adam Halachinsky wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Upon request of of the representation of Ukraine in the OSCE the Polish OSCE Chairmanship will convene an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE. I invited Special Rep Mikko Kinnunen and Chief of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to participate," he wrote.

He noted that addressing security concerns is OSCE’s primary task.