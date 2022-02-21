Ukraine denies shelling of Russian border checkpoint in Rostov region from its territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine has refuted the statement of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) about the shelling of the border checkpoint in the Rostov region from the territory of Ukraine, the press service of the SBS said, Trend reports via Ukrainian News Agency.

"The statement of the Russian FSB about the shelling from the territory of Ukraine, as a result of which the place of duty of the border guards of Russia was destroyed, is an outright provocation,” the press service noted. “In particular, the exact place where this happened, except for 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border within the Rostov region.”

The press service reminded that the Rostov region borders both on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities within the Luhansk region, and on the uncontrolled section of the Ukrainian border, the length of which is more than 400 km.

No information was received from the employees of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia about any non-standard situations by the SGBS divisions, added the press service.