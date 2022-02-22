Recognition of so-called "DNR", "LNR" is blatant violation of international law - EU Commission
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen twitted, Trend reports.
"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine", she added.
