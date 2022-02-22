Charles Michel expresses EU’s full solidarity with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

European Council President Charles Michel expressed EU’s full solidarity with Ukraine, Michel Tweeted, Trend reports.

Michel noted that he had a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The EU stands by you firmly and fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” the tweet said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic".

Putin also signed documents on friendship and mutual assistance with the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".