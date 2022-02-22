Germany to suspend certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Certification for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be suspended, and the German Ministry of Economy will be given appropriate instructions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the response to Russia's recognition of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as independent will be focused and united, and Moscow's actions will not remain without consequences.

Scholz called the recognition of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) and "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) by Russia a "gross violation of international law" and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Germany keeps considering the importance of the Normandy format and will continue to apply it together with France, the Chancellor said.