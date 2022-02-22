EU countries unanimously decide to adopt package of sanctions against Russia - Borrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

EU countries unanimously decided to adopt a package of sanctions against Russia, which will cause great damage to it, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Paris, Trend reports citing TASS.

The EU will continue diplomatic efforts, in particular in the UN and the OSCE, to "bring Russia back to the negotiating table".

"We prefer the diplomatic path, we will continue diplomatic efforts, especially in the format of the OSCE and the UN, to bring Russia to the negotiating table," Borrel said.

The EU also blacklisted 27 individuals and legal entities, including banks and organizations that finance Russia's operations in the Donbas.