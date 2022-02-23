Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,050 per cubic meters
Gas prices in Europe exceeded $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday, according to London’s ICE, Trend reports citing TASS.
The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,050.4 per 1,000 cubic meters or 89.9 euro per MWh.
The overall increase in the gas price since the beginning of the day was nearly 12.7%.
