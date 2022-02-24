Ukrainian Interior Ministry advises citizens to stay at home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine has advised citizens to stay at home until the siren alerts, but keep the “alarm suitcase” ready, spokesperson for the ministry Elena Matveyeva said, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

“While there is no siren, the citizens should stay at home. For instructions, they should visit the website of the State Emergency Service. The instructions describe the necessary steps to be taken by the citizens after hearing the alarm signal. They should check the alarm suitcase whether all the things are filled up there," added the spokesperson.