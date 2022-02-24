Representatives of NATO countries to hold emergency meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Representatives of NATO countries will hold an emergency meeting, Trend reports citing TASS.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)