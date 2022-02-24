Ukraine reports seizure of two settlements in Luhansk region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Ukraine announced that two villages were seized in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Trend reports citing the State Service for Emergency Situations.

According to the service, ignition of the fuel and lubricants depot of the military unit in Starokonstantinov village (Khmelnytsky region) due to shelling took place.

Besides, a fire in military warehouses in Krasnopolye and Marganets cities (Dnipropetrovsk region), military units in Tulchin city and Bohan settlement (Vinnytsia region) and also near the city of Brovary (Kyiv region) took place.

In Lutsk city, the TV tower was blown up, added the service.