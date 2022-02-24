Several Russian aircrafts and helicopter shot down - General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Five Russian aircraft and a helicopter were shot down on February 24 in the area where joint forces’ operations were conducted, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

"According to the command of the joint forces, five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Federation were shot down on February 24 in the area where joint forces’ operations were conducted," a message posted on Facebook said.