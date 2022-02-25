French president conveys Ukrainian counterpart’s message for Russian president to hold talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked him to convey a proposal for the Russian leader to hold the negotiations, Trend reports citing TASS.

“I had the quick, direct, frank conversation with President Putin at the request of President Zelenskyy, first of all, to ask him to stop the hostilities as soon as possible and to offer him to talk, to ask him to talk to President Zelenskyy, who made this request because he could not contact him,” President Macron said at a press conference in Brussels following the emergency EU summit on Ukraine.

President Macron stressed that he delivered this message on behalf of the Ukrainian president.