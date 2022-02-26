Ukrainian President Office says Kyiv to dictate conditions for negotiations with Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Kyiv will dictate the conditions for a cessation of hostilities in negotiations with Russia, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Any war ends with a negotiation process, but I think, in this case, the positions will be different. These terms will be dictated by Ukraine. The country will set the conditions for what will happen next, including in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Podolyak said.