Ukrainian president offers Russian counterpart to hold talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version released at 15:36 on Feb. 25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the talks, Trend reports.

“I want to appeal once again to President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the loss of lives," Zelenskyy said.

Moreover, he called on volunteers from all over the world to come to Ukraine and defend Europe.

"Every European can go to the Ukrainian embassy and require more help, money and weapons. If you have combat experience in Europe, you can come to us and defend Europe with us," the president said.

Zelenskyy also addressed the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“And now I would like to address the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stand strong. You are everything that we have. You are all that protects our state. Glory to Ukraine!” the President said.