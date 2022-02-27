Ukraine closes checkpoints across border with Russia, Belarus
The Ukrainian government has approved a decision to temporarily close checkpoints across the state border with Russia and Belarus. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a briefing, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.
"The government decided to temporarily close the checkpoints across the state border with Russia and Belarus," Shmyhal said.
According to him, citizens who are currently in these countries and want to return home will be able to return to Ukraine safely and unhindered.
