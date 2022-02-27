UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in its neighbour, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Truss also said she had drawn up a "hit list" of Russian oligarchs and every few weeks the government would target their private jets, their properties and other possessions. The conflict could be protracted, she said.
"Now if the Russians are serious about negotiations they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians...So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.
