EU to close airspace to Russia
The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Von der Leyen also said that the EU would for the first time finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.
"This is a watershed moment for our Union," she said in a short delivered statement.
