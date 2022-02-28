EU agrees on financial part of arms supplies to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The Council of the European Union at the level of foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states agreed on the financial part of the decision to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said after the meeting of the EU Council at the level of Foreign Ministers of the Member States in a video conference format, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"We decided to use our potential to provide lethal weapons, lethal assistance to the Ukrainian army - a support package worth 450 million euros and another 50 million for the supply of non-lethal: fuel and protective equipment," Borrel said.

The High Representative of the EU said that all this will be covered by the European Peace Fund and the Intergovernmental Fund.