EU will supply fighter jets to Ukraine - Borrel
European Union member countries will provide to Ukraine jet fighters, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday, Trend reports citing Greek City Times.
Mr. Borrell said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked for jet fighters that his country’s air force can operate. Those planes would be Soviet-built models, mainly MiG and Sukhoi jets.
Some current EU members that were once part of the USSR-led Warsaw Pact still fly such planes or have old ones parked.
