Ukraine denies rumors about loss of control over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Russia’s statement about establishing control over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is false, Ukraine’s Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company said, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).
“Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is fully controlled by Ukraine and works stably, providing the country with electricity,” the message said.
