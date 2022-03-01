UK ports should refuse access to Russian boats, says Transport Secretary
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
UK ports should refuse access to Russian boats, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
Shapps has now written to all UK ports telling them not to provide access to any ship believed to be registered in Russia, flying the Russian flag or owned, controlled, chartered or operated by “any person connected with Russia”.
He added that the UK Government will try to pass legislation prohibiting their arrival.
He added that the UK Government will “seek to support UK ports in identifying Russian ships” and alert them if prohibited vessels are inbound.
