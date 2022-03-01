Zelensky comments on first round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the first round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Trend reports Ukrainian media.
"Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place," he said.
According to him, while Ukraine does not have the result that we would like to get.
"Russia has declared its positions. Counterpoints sounded from us - to end the war. We received some signals. When the delegation returns to Kyiv, we will analyze what we heard and then we will decide how to proceed to the second round of negotiations," he added.
