Norway to send weapons to Ukraine, in change of policy
The Norwegian government will send weapons to Ukraine, it said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the 1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.
Norway will donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, the government said in a statement.
"Norway has strict policies regarding exports of military equipment, but Ukraine now faces extraordinary circumstances," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.
