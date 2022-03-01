Ukraine's General Staff reports destruction of several Russian aircraft per day

Europe 1 March 2022 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

The opposing side [Russian armed forces] in Ukraine has been regrouping troops and inflicting missile and bomb strikes from the air since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

According to the general staff, the opposing side made tactical landing attempts and widely uses diversion-saboteur groups (DSGs) to attack civilian and military infrastructure.

“In the north of the country, defensive battles continue to prevent the opposing side from advancing to the capital from the northeast direction. In a suburb of Chernihiv [city], the appearance of individual DSGs of the opposing side was noted, which, with the support of armored vehicles, tried to break into the city, but were liquidated by Ukrainian defenders," the general staff also said.

Besides, in other areas, tank and mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of aviation and artillery, continue to conduct defensive battles. Fire strikes are inflicted on the opposing side by all available means, stressed the general staff.

In Slobozhanshchyna [parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions], mechanized brigades and battalion-tactical groups (BTGr) of the air assault troops from the operational group are destroying manpower and military equipment of the Russian army, which is trying to break in and restore the situation in the first line of defense.

The Kyiv Defense Forces group continues to defend the city, hold the outer defense lines and critical public infrastructure. The defenders of the capital don’t allow the approach of Russian units to the suburbs.

Active measures are being taken to identify and liquidate the opposing side's DSGs. At the same time, the opposing side, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, dresses up in the military uniform of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the National Police in order to penetrate Kyiv.

"The stable defense of our troops is rapidly reducing the morale of the enemy and his will to win. Cases of desertion and voluntary surrender of entire units have been recorded," the general staff noted.

In the last 24 hours alone, five aircraft of the opposing side were destroyed, added the general staff.

