Ukraine recalls ambassadors from Kyrgyzstan and Georgia - President Zelenskyy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
Ukraine immediately recalls two ambassadors from Kyrgyzstan and Georgia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian media.
“Our diplomats are fulfilling the fair and necessary decisions in relation to those countries that have broken their promises and violated the international law,” Zelenskyy said.
