Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks may take place on March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on March 2, Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.

The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus on Feb. 28.

As Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky noted, the next meeting will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border in the coming days.

"We have found some points by which we can predict common positions," he said.