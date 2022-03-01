If Moscow delivers ultimatums, Ukraine to refuse conducting negotiations with Russia - Ukraine FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia if Moscow "gives ultimatums", Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Kuleba did not name a date for a new round of negotiations with Russia, however, he announced his readiness for it, if necessary.

According to him, Ukraine does not call on NATO to engage in hostilities, but asks for support.