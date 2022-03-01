Ukraine may launch preventive missile attack on Belarus

Europe 1 March 2022 20:36 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine may launch preventive missile attack on Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Ukraine may launch a preventive missile strike on Belarus, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of Ukraine 24, Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media.

"Of necessity, if Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes decision to do so, it will be done".

