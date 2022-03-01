Ukraine may launch preventive missile attack on Belarus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
Ukraine may launch a preventive missile strike on Belarus, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of Ukraine 24, Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media.
"Of necessity, if Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes decision to do so, it will be done".
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on her official Instagram page on occasion of Od Chershenbesi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)