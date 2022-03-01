Complete ceasefire needed to begin Russia-Ukraine negotiations - President Zelenskyy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
A complete ceasefire is needed to sit down at the negotiating table, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian media.
The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to be held on March 2 in Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park in Belarus.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on her official Instagram page on occasion of Od Chershenbesi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)