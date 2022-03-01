Ukraine receives candidate country status for joining EU
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
Ukraine has received the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union (EU), Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.
The corresponding decision has been made during a meeting of the European Parliament on March 1.
Will be updated
