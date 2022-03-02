Russia's delegation on way to meeting place for negotiations with Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
The Russian delegation left for the meeting place for talks with Ukrainian representatives, Trend reports citing the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).
According to the previous information, the second round of negotiations will be held in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, Brest region of Belarus.
