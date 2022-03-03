General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces discloses death toll among Russian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Some 9,000 Russian servicemen were killed from February 24 to March 3, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

Among the destroyed military equipment are:

30 aircraft (information is being specified),

31 helicopters (information is being specified),

217 tanks,

900 armored fighting vehicles,

90 artillery systems,

11 air defense systems,

42 multiple launch rocket systems,

60 fuel and lubricant tanks,

3 operational-tactical UAVs,

2 motorboats,

374 cars.

“The data is being specified,” the message said. “It is hard to calculate due to the intensive hostilities.”

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted the death of 498 Russian servicemen.