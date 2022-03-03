EU to deploy at least €500M in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

EU will deploy at least €500 million from the budget in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“More will come. We are setting up a humanitarian hub for Ukraine in Romania. Thank you for directing aid received from all over Europe to border crossing points towards Ukraine,” she wrote.

Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that Romania’s solidarity with Ukraine and the victims of the war offer some light in this dark hour.

“By warmly welcoming refugees and providing them with shelter, you are showing a moving example to the world,” she added.

