Gas price in Europe hits all-time high reaching almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters
The price of gas in Europe hit an all-time high for the second consecutive day during Thursday trading, rising to almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data provided by London’s ICE, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The price of gas futures for April delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $2,279 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 198.56 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).
The total increase in the gas price since the trading started has reached 20%.
On the previous gas the gas price in Europe rose above the previous all-time high of the end of December 2021, reaching $2,226 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 193.95 euro per MWh.
