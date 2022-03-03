Ukraine, Russia agree on joint provision of humanitarian corridors with temporary ceasefire

On Thursday, March 3, the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations ended. Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak summed up their results, Trend reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation did not get the results they expected, and will continue the dialogue in the third round of negotiations.

“We discussed in detail the humanitarian aspect. Many cities are surrounded, there are problems with food and medicine.

The only thing we managed to agree on was the joint provision of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire," he said.

Podolyak noted that the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is planned to be held as soon as possible.